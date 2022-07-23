TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested for shooting and killing his roommate on Friday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

A release from Tampa police said they received a call at around 4:42 a.m. from a man in Sulphur Springs who said he got into a fight with his roommate and shot him.

Police said they found the deceased roommate sitting on a couch in the garage with a gunshot wound. They arrested the caller, Kennith Phillips, 54, outside of the home.

Officers obtained a warrant to search the home to collect evidence. After reviewing the evidence, Phillips was charged with second degree murder.