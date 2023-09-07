TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing the identities of four homeowners to try to sell their homes, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s office.

James Fahlman pleaded guilty Thursday to fraudulent use of personal identification information with a value over $100,000 and fraudulent use of personal identification of a deceased person with a value over $100,000, according to the attorney’s office.

Fahlman filed forged deeds for the homes after stealing the identities of the homeowners, according to the news release. One of the victim’s children alerted law enforcement to the crime.

“This prison sentence sends a strong message to the community that our office takes economic crimes very seriously,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. “This defendant took advantage of the elderly and tried to steal their homes at a time when they should be enjoying their golden years.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department and the St. Petersburg Police Department all assisted in the investigations, according to the news release.

“We will not tolerate anyone preying on the elderly in Tampa Bay,” Lopez said.