TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari, 26, pleaded guilty in late February.

The court has also seized assets that are traceable to proceeds of the offense and various items, like gear, that were involved in or intended to be used to commit the offense.

According to court documents, Al-Azhair is a U.S. citizen who came to the United States to embrace dogmatic, Islamic/Salafist beliefs. He was released from a Saudi Arabia prison in 2018 for supporting terrorism in Syria. He was then removed to the U.S.

After his transition in 2018 to the U.S., the FBI began investigating him for potentially providing material support to ISIS.

In 2020, Al-Azhair started planning to carry out an attack in support of ISIS and acquired multiple firearms. He allegedly began scouting out areas in the Tampa Bay area to carry out the attack.

Since May 2019, he consumed ISIS propaganda and pledged his allegiance through an Islamic oath. He spoke about avenging the U.S. imprisonment of Muslims, including ISIS fighters, and America’s military actions in the Middle East.

Al-Azhair had multiple interactions with an undercover FBI employee, who he tried to purchase firearms through without a permit. He also tried to convert a confidential human source to Islam and confided with the source about his affiliation and his plans to send support and money to ISIS.

He attempted to recruit a source to help him in connection with his plans which included robberies and obtaining a pistol and an unregistered silencer.

Agents arrested Al-Azhair when he took possession of the gun in May 2020.