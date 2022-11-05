TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was sentenced to over three years in prison for stalking people and threatening to kill them, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Dominique Dragan, 29, of Tampa used Instagram to stalk and harass two victims through threatening messages from January 2020 to July 2021.

Court documents said the man specially told the victims he would kill them. The messages would say “I can’t wait to hear the bones in your neck break,” “I’m gonna put a bullet in your forehead,” and “I can’t wait to murder you.”

Dragan also used racially charged language in his messages and told the victims not to report him to law enforcement.

He would later plead guilty to cyberstalking on May 25, 2022.

Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew sentenced Dragan to three years and one month in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.