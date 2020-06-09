Tampa man says he was attacked when peaceful protest turned violent

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Greg Merritt was just trying to drive home near Ybor City on Monday night when a car stopped in front of him.

“I just thought it was slow and as soon as I turned, I realized something was going on and I was already pinned, I couldn’t really go anywhere,” said Merritt.

A peaceful protest in Ybor City had been going on and some people from that protest headed toward State Road 60 to block the intersection at 22nd Street.

Merritt did not know any of this had been going on. He beeped his horn at the car ahead of him. That’s when he says things turned violent.

“One of the guys came up to the car with a bull horn and a couple of them had peace signs and I let my window down and said I’m trying to get out of here and that’s when the guy in the white shirt walked over and threw a punch and I blocked it mostly and it still grazed my chin,” said Merritt.

Some people in the crowd kicked his car, he says, putting a large dent in the side. Others tried to tear off his car mirrors, he tells us.

Merritt says his car wasn’t moving and he wasn’t threatening anyone. But he says some people in the crowd still turned on him.

According to Merritt, the Tampa Police Department was not on scene at the time. Tampa police are now investigating the incident.

The department issued the following statement on the demonstration:

“As peaceful protests carried on throughout the day, the crowd made their way to 21st St. N. The protest turned unpeaceful as the majority of the protestors decided to block the roadway. The Tampa Police Department has been trying to allow demonstrators to exercise their first amendment right and give them the freedom and space to peacefully protest. It’s unfortunate another demonstration turned unlawful.”

Merritt says, he was just trying to drive home when he was unexpectedly caught up in the crowd.