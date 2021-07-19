Tampa man Paul Hodgkins gets 8 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) – The Tampa man who was the subject of a viral picture that showed him holding a Trump flag in front of the U.S. Senate rostrum during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to eight months in prison on Monday. According to NBC News, it was the first felony sentence from the Capitol attack.

Paul Hodgkins, 38, pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in storming the Capitol and forcing lawmakers to evacuate and delay the certification of the November election results.

Outside a Washington courthouse on Monday, Hodgkins’ attorney called the sentence fair.

“I have no criticism and no complaint,” Patrick Leduc said. “Obviously, I would have preferred – I would have liked house arrest. But I’m not complaining.”

Hodgkins was in the building for about 15 minutes according to prosecutors who said he “did so with the intent to corruptly obstruct” Congress.

According to court documents, prosecutors asked for an 18-month sentence for Hodgkins, who had been free since a short time after his arrest in February.

Last month, 49-year-old Anna Morgan Lloyd of Indiana, was the first insurrection defendant to be sentenced but she was not given prison time. Lloyd was ordered to serve three years probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution following her guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge.