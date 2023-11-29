TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man driving a rock hauler tractor-trailer overturned and collided with a guardrail Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:38 a.m., the 45-year-old was heading northbound on I-75 when entered the exit ramp at State road-674 (Sun City Center Boulevard).

When he “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway,” the truck overturned and hit the guardrail, FHP said.

The exit ramp was closed for a few hours until it reopened around 1 p.m.

Thankfully, the driver was not injured in the crash.