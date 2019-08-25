TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 27-year-old man last seen getting out of his vehicle on I-4 Monday, Aug. 19.
Phillips’ family says he exited his vehicle after an argument with his girlfriend. He then went to the Shell gas station at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 301 where he made a few phone calls.
- Ricardo Phillips
- 27-years-old
- 5 feet 7 inches
- 160 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen Monday, August 19
If you think you know where Phillips could be, you’re urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.
LATEST STORIES:
- First of its kind mental health clinic for veterans opening in Tampa Bay
- Tampa man missing since exiting car on I-4
- 76-year-old missing, endangered man found safe
- ‘1,000 person body count’: Students say Lakeland teacher made concerning comments during drill
- Administrative hearing to be held over troubled Manatee County charter school