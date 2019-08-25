Live Now
Tampa man missing since exiting car on I-4

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 27-year-old man last seen getting out of his vehicle on I-4 Monday, Aug. 19.

Phillips’ family says he exited his vehicle after an argument with his girlfriend. He then went to the Shell gas station at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 301 where he made a few phone calls.

  • Ricardo Phillips
  • 27-years-old
  • 5 feet 7 inches
  • 160 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen Monday, August 19

If you think you know where Phillips could be, you’re urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

