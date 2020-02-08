Tampa man missing, endangered after walking away from assisted living facility

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man who walked away from his assisted living facility Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Felix Esteban Huelga-Laducer, 67, was last seen noon on Friday at My Mom’s Home on Cluster Avenue West.

Felix was last seen walking on Cluster Avenue toward Sheldon Road with a walker, wearing grey sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Felix is considered endangered due to his dementia and other medical needs.

