TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was killed after crashing head-on with another vehicle on I-75 Friday morning, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 9:53 a.m. after the 36-year-old Tampa man entered the I-75 exit ramp at SR-574 in the wrong direction, colliding with a van driven by a 49-year-old Riverview man.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said after the crash, the Tampa driver’s car sprung a gas leak, leading to his car catching on fire.

Firefighters managed to get the man out of the burning vehicle quickly while using a fire extinguisher to keep the flames from spreading. HCFR said another crew arrived afterward and put the fire out completely.

Both crash victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The FHP said the Tampa driver died while the Riverview man sustained serious injuries.