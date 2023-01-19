HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man has died following a crash on Wednesday evening after a tow truck hauling a school bus struck his car and then fled the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tow truck driver was traveling south on US-301 in the left lane to enter the SR-618 eastbound entrance ramp around 9:03 p.m.

While the Tampa man, 49, was driving north on US-301, the tow truck turned left into the path of the man, striking him.

Following the crash, the suspect fled the scene and was last seen driving eastbound on SR-618. According to officials, the suspects’ car is described as a light-colored flatbed tow truck loaded with a short yellow school bus.

The police stated that the Tampa man died at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers at **TIPS.