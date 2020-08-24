Tampa man injured in shooting on I-4, troopers searching for suspects

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are now searching for three men accused of shooting several rounds at another car and injuring a driver on Interstate 4 in Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a shooting incident Saturday just before 2:30 p.m. which happened along the westbound lanes of I-4 at the exit ramp to Hillsborough Avenue.

Troopers say the victim, a 35-year-old Tampa man, told them that while driving westbound on I-4 at the exit, a black Hyundai sedan with three Black men inside drove up to the left side of his Toyota sedan.

Florida Highway Patrol

The victim heard gunshots as his car was struck by six bullets, going through the car from the trunk to the driver’s door, according to troopers.

FHP says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in his left side and chest area by bullet fragments. The victim was later taken to an area hospital for medical care.

After shooting, the suspects continued driving westbound on I-4, troopers say.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800.

