TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a man Saturday morning after he was caught impersonating a police officer and pulling people over, according to a release.

The Tampa Police Department said officers got a call about a suspicious SUV with red and blue lights driven by a man who was acting like a police officer in the area of New Tampa Boulevard.

A Tampa police officer found fake cop John Inglis, 26, of Tampa on Bruce B Downs Boulevard as he tried to pull a civilian over and get their license, registration, and proof of insurance, according to the department.

Police said when Inglis saw the real police officer, he gave the driver back their documents and walked back to his SUV. The officer then took Inglis into custody.

Further investigation found that Inglis had been a suspect in a separate incident investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol that same morning.

According to the investigators, Inglis had previously taken someone’s gun after pulling them over on I-75. A gun matching the stolen weapon’s description was later found when police searched his vehicle.

The Tampa Police Department said Inglis was also issued an active Risk Protection Order.

The department also gave the following tips if you think a fake police officer is trying to pull you over: