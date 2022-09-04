TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle and getting hit by several vehicles, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the 43-year-old motorcyclist was heading north on I-75 at 11:07 p.m. when he lost control around Milepost 254.

The man’s motorcycle flipped, causing him to be thrown from it.

However, the incident did not end there. According to the FHP, the man and his motorcycle were then hit by four cars, a pickup truck, and a tractor trailer that were also heading north on I-75.

He did not survive, troopers said. No one else was injured.