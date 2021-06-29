Tampa man gets life sentence for molesting girlfriend’s daughter, dousing her with bleach

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A judge ordered a life sentence for a 43-year-old Florida man who molested a 10-year-old girl and then doused her in bleach to destroy evidence.

Earlier this month, jurors in Tampa found Lewis Matthews guilty of four felonies following a three-day trial. No one spoke on behalf of Matthews during Monday’s sentencing hearing.

The girl told investigators about being awakened by Matthews in 2019.

She says Matthews woke her up and molested her.

When her mother walked in, he took the girl to a gas station, where he bought bleach and doused her with it.