Tampa man gets life sentence for molesting girlfriend’s daughter, dousing her with bleach

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A judge ordered a life sentence for a 43-year-old Florida man who molested a 10-year-old girl and then doused her in bleach to destroy evidence.

Earlier this month, jurors in Tampa found Lewis Matthews guilty of four felonies following a three-day trial. No one spoke on behalf of Matthews during Monday’s sentencing hearing.

The girl told investigators about being awakened by Matthews in 2019.

She says Matthews woke her up and molested her.

When her mother walked in, he took the girl to a gas station, where he bought bleach and doused her with it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss