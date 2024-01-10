TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is facing a DUI charge following the deadly North Dale Mabry crash Tuesday night, police said.

Tampa Police said Angel Manuel Molina, 30, hit and killed a man around 9:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Dale Mabry Highway after crashing into a Carrabba’s.

Investigators said Molina was speeding down North Dale Mabry, traveling southbound, before he made a sudden lane change, traveled off the road, and then hit a power pole. Molina then ran over a man sleeping near the parking lot before he hit the building.

A witness told police that Molina removed an alcoholic drink from his car before authorities arrived.

Molina refused a breath test, but a medical blood test later measured at .187, over twice the legal limit, polics said.

Molina was charged with DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended or revoked license, refusal to submit to testing, and DUI with property damage or personal injury.