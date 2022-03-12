Tampa man exits car after crash, gets killed by SUV

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man died early Saturday morning after he was hit by an SUV on I-75, according to state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Fiat sedan and a tractor trailer were traveling south on I-75 in Hillsborough County at 5:35 a.m. when the sedan hit the rear of the tractor trailer.

Both vehicles pulled over to the outside shoulder of the highway.

Troopers said the Fiat’s driver, a 20-year-old from Tampa, exited his car and tried to cross the highway when an SUV fatally struck him.

The SUV’s driver and passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP.

