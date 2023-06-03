TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a shooting death that happened Saturday afternoon in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood.

At 2:42 p.m., police found a man laying in the road in the area of N. Nebraska Ave. and E. Sitka St. while investigating a reported shooting, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department.

The shooting happened near the Stop N Shop convenience store, located at the corner of N. Nebraska Ave. and E. Juneau St. Tampa police said it is still early in their investigation and detectives are working to develop leads, so they had no additional details to share about what led up to the shooting.

The shooting victim was described as a Black male. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nebraska Ave. is closed between Bird St. and Waters Ave. while police investigate the shooting.