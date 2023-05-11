TRENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man died after colliding head-on with a cement truck in north central Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. in Gilchrist County, according to a report from WCJB.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver moved into the opposing lane while trying to pass another vehicle along State Road 26, east of County Road 307. His SUV collided head-on with a cement truck heading the opposite direction.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Tampa, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to WCJB. The truck overturned on the shoulder of the road.