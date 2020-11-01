Tampa man creates unique device for socially distant trick or treating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Trying to figure out how to trick or treat while being socially distant? A Hillsborough County man made it possible in his neighborhood Saturday night by constructing a “pandemic pipe” in front of his residence so kids could get their Halloween goodies without physical contact.

Todd Schnitt, who is also known as MJ Kelli from the MJ Morning Show on Q105, came up with the idea while discussing Halloween with his crew earlier this week.

He got some PVC pipes at a local hardware store and painted it orange. With some help from his family, Schnitt decorated the tube with “spooky stuff,” and ran it from the front of his house out to the street where the local trick-or-treaters could simply catch the candy as it comes out.

It was a big hit as kids lined up once the sun went down.

