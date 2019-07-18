Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Tampa man claims first top prize for new scratch-off game

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Lottery announced a Tampa man has claimed the first $2,500 a week top prize for a new scratch-off lottery game.

51-year-old Gregory Montgomery claimed the top prize from the new $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Montgomery chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,015,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Johan Food Mart, located at 2409 East Lake Ave. in Tampa, Florida. The food mart will now receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The new $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE game launched on July 1. The odds of winning are one in 3.95.

According to the Florida Lottery, Montgomery declined to take a picture.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss