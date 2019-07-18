Tampa man claims first top prize for new scratch-off game

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Lottery announced a Tampa man has claimed the first $2,500 a week top prize for a new scratch-off lottery game.

51-year-old Gregory Montgomery claimed the top prize from the new $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Montgomery chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,015,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Johan Food Mart, located at 2409 East Lake Ave. in Tampa, Florida. The food mart will now receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The new $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE game launched on July 1. The odds of winning are one in 3.95.

According to the Florida Lottery, Montgomery declined to take a picture.