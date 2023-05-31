TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man has been charged after a monthslong child pornography investigation, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominic Smarowsky, 32, of Tampa, allegedly admitted to to viewing pornography involving children as young as 4 years old, deputies said.

Detectives began investigating in September 2022 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded on the internet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smarowsky was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, deputies said.