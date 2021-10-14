Tampa man charged with attempted murder for causing Alachua County crash, FHP says

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man is behind bars for attempted murder, related to a September crash in Alachua County on I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Nathaniel Klippel on Sept 4, was riding in a car with a woman from Valicro. Troopers say the two were arguing, and Klippel grabbed the wheel, causing the driver to lose control and crash.

Following the crash, both were transported to an area hospital where Klippel was overheard by several witnesses intimidating the victim to not report the incident.

A week following the incident, the victim was able to evade Klippel and contact FHP to accurately report the incident.

As a result, Troopers were then able to secure a warrant for Klippel’s arrest on Thursday in Tampa.

Klippel has been charged with attempted murder and witness tampering.