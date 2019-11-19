Tampa man charged in deadly bowling alley fight

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man was arrested for manslaughter after a fight outside a bowling alley that left a man dead last week, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 22-year-old Jose Vasquez Jr. was involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, 609 Crater Lane, on the afternoon of Nov. 10.

Witnesses said the victim hit his head on the pavement at least twice during the fight and was “out of it,” deputies said.

After he hit his head, witnesses say they tried to intervene, but Vasquez punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head again.

The victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. He died six days later.

Results from an autopsy show the death was caused by blunt impact to the head, and that the manner of death was a homicide.

Three days after the fight, Vasquez was arrested and charged with felony battery, providing a false name to law enforcement and arrest on a felony warrant (felon in possession of a firearm). On Monday, his charges were upgraded to felony manslaughter.

Vasquez is currently being held at Falkenburg Road Jail without bond.

LATEST STORIES: