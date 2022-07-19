TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he stalked a woman and exposed himself in her backyard.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a woman installed cameras at her home after Yandri Castillo Aller, 32, would go into her backyard and look through her windows.

Sunday night, Castillo Aller was seen on camera exposing himself in her yard and masturbating, according to deputies.

“This suspect’s behavior is not only illegal but deplorable and unacceptable,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I applaud the quick work of our deputies. They worked diligently to get this man off the streets and hold him accountable for his disgusting actions.”

Castillo Aller was arrested on July 19, 2022, on charges of stalking and exposure of sexual organs.

It is not believed that Castillo Aller had a history of this behavior, but detectives said they are asking anyone who knows of any criminal behavior by Yandri Castillo Aller to call them at 813-247-8200.