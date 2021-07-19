Tampa man buys scratch-off at deli, wins $1M

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a new millionaire in town.
The Florida Lottery said a Tampa man won a $1 million prize while playing the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game.
Gilberto Mons Toledano, 52, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.
The ticket was bought at the New Way Food and Deli, located at 15202 Livingston Avenue in Lutz. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The game offers four top prizes of $15 million—the largest scratch-off top prize featured in the Florida Lottery. It also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.