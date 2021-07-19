Tampa man buys scratch-off at deli, wins $1M

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At a Monday morning news conference in Poinciana to "ceremonially" sign the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act into law, Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed border security efforts from his weekend joint briefing in Del Rio, Texas. Following the briefing, DeSantis announced that members of the Florida National Guard will remain in Texas until October 2022.

“We appreciate Texas stepping up where the federal government won’t,” DeSantis said in a statement after returning from Texas. “When Governor Abbott put out the call for help at the border, we immediately answered because we know that the success in Texas is America’s success. Of the individuals our law enforcement have apprehended at the border, more than 70% said they ultimately wanted to go to Florida. To solve this problem, we want to see successful border policies reinstated that President Biden irresponsibly removed. Until then, states are going to have to step up, and I am proud to dedicate Florida resources to help."