Tampa man arrested on human trafficking charges

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man has been arrested on human trafficking charges,

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Steven Cook is accused of dropping off two women at a motel for prostitution back on May 17.

Detectives say Cook sent multiple text messages to make sure the money they received was not counterfeit.

Steven Tylor Cook, a 29 year old gang member was attested today by our detectives for trafficking two women. We are certain there are other victims and encourage anyone who is a victim of Human Trafficking to please call us, 812.247.8200. pic.twitter.com/Xuz4O3DoCC — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) July 30, 2019

Detectives continued their investigation into the prostitution ring, and discovered a victim of human trafficking. Cook is believed to be the individual responsible for utilizing coercion to manipulate the victim to perform prostitution.

“Human trafficking is modern slavery. It is something that I as your Sheriff, and us as a community, cannot stand for,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am proud that our detectives didn’t stop at the arrest made back in May. They knew there was more to the crimes and worked until they uncovered what was really happening. Because of that the victim is now safe and future human trafficking at the hands of this suspect has been stopped.” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

Cook was arrested and charged with Coerce for Commercial Sex Act by

Human Trafficking and Deriving Support from Proceeds of Prostitution.

Any other individuals who believe they may be a victim of Cook are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.