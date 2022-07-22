TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was charged with 40 counts of child pornography possession after a months-long investigation, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said it got a tip in March about Ruben Machado-Reyes, 55, uploading child pornopgrahy from an internet account.

Following further investigation, officers searched his home Thursday and interviewed him.

After collecting statements from Machado-Reyes and other evidence, the department arrested him on the child porn possession charges, although more charges are pending a forensic analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices.

According to police, Machado-Reyes does not have a prior criminal history.