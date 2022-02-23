Tampa man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted:

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 22-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Tampa on Feb. 7, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Richard Griffin Jr was identified as a suspect in the killing, which occurred in the 8700 block of North 30th Street, after surveillance video linked him to the crime, the Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

According to police, Griffin Jr. picked up the victim and took him to North 30th Street where he shot and killed him.

Griffin Jr. has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

