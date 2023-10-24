TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened a month ago.

On Sept. 24, officers found a man who was shot dead at the Scruggs Manor apartments on North 22nd Street.

Police said further investigation found that the victim had gotten into an argument with Mark Terrence Franklin Jr., 24, of Tampa.

Witnesses told investigators that the argument happened before the shooting while others identified Franklin as the man responsible for the victim’s death, the department said.

Officers with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Franklin Monday on a charge of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.