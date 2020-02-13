Breaking News
2 dead after aircraft crashes into front yard in Bartow

Tampa man arrested for dumping boiling water on toddler, deputies say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is accused of scalding a 3-year-old child with boiling water and leaving the toddler with second-degree burns.

The Hillsborough County Sherif’s Office was called to Tampa General after the child arrived at the hospital with multiple second-degree burns.

The child’s mother said she was told that her boyfriend, Christopher Reddick, 19, had used up all of the hot water for his own shower and decided to boil a pot of water on the stove for the child’s bath. Reddick said while he was carrying the pot to the bathroom, the child’s younger sibling walked in front of him, causing him to trip and spill the pot of water on the victim, who was already in the tub.

When questioned by detectives, authorities say Reddick became argumentative and left the hospital.

The child’s injuries appeared to be consistent with being submerged in scalding water, doctors told detectives, authorities said.

Reddick was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse with Great Bodily Harm and Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm.

He was also charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Possession of a Firearm with a Serial Number Removed after detectives found a loaded gun in his pocket with the serial number scratched off.

Jail records show Reddick has previous arrests for criminal mischief, violation of probation and resisting an officer without violence.

He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

“I am sickened by the thought of someone intentionally hurting a young child. Christopher Reddick’s actions could scar this child for life, both mentally and physically,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It is so important for parents to be careful with who they allow to care for their children. We cannot and will not allow people to harm the most innocent members of our society.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave"

Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers"

Memorial services underway for slain Florida trooper in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial services underway for slain Florida trooper in Bradenton"

Fallen trooper arrives at memorial service in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen trooper arrives at memorial service in Bradenton"

Trooper Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Funeral"

Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida"

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children"

FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper"

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss