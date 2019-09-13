Tampa man arrested for credit card fraud

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is currently facing charges after he used a counterfeit credit card to buy smoothies in Brandon.

Deputies say just before noon on June 3, 43-year-old Carl Thomas used a counterfeit credit card to make two separate transactions, costing $12.24 and $4.10, at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe located at 11011 Causeway Boulevard in Brandon.

The card belonged to an elderly woman, who did not know Thomas and did not realize her identity had been stolen until after the incident.

A warrant was issued for Thomas’ arrest but he was later located Thursday in Marion County. He was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and now faces charges of fraudulent use of personal information of an elderly person and fraudulent use of a credit card.