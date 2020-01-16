Tampa man arrested for bomb threat at Walmart

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man has been arrested for claiming to have a bomb inside his bag.

According to detectives, Marcus Woddard, 48, entered the Walmart on North Nebraska Avenue just before 5 p.m.and dropped a black and gray-colored backpack just beyond the doors.

Woodard told employees a bomb was inside the bag then proceeded to walk quickly away from the bag before turning back and stating, “It’s just a bag.”

Hillsborough sheriff deputies were called to the scene and found nothing suspicious inside the bag. However, Woddard was arrested for a false report of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

People should not have to question their safety while shopping or working in a retail store. Marcus Woodard’s statement was especially concerning, because just last weekend our deputies arrested a woman who was building a bomb inside another Walmart in our area,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “By now, we all realize as a society that falsely reporting a bomb or a bomb threat is neither funny nor appropriate. Joking or not, you will be arrested.”

