Tampa man arrested after shots fired at driver cause driver to crash and kill 14-year-old

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man has been arrested two months after he allegedly fired his gun at a female driver, causing her to crash her car into a 14-year-old, killing the child.

Deputies said 29-year-old Jose Ortiz was on probation for trafficking cocaine when the shooting happened.

Around 9 p.m. on Super Bowl night, deputies responded to The Place at Carrollwood apartment complex after a vehicle struck and killed a 14-year-old.

They eventually discovered that a fight between Ortiz and a woman took place minutes before the crash. The woman entered her vehicle and at some point, Ortiz fired a gun at her. As a result, the woman crashed her Lexus into a 14-year-old, killing the child.

The woman, who’s in her 20s, has since recovered from her injuries and is not facing any charges.

Ortiz was arrested two months later, on April 5. He’s accused of murder in the first degree while engaged in the murder of another individual, among other charges.