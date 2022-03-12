Tampa man accused of shooting driver outside apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested a man Thursday in a deadly shooting investigation that began in early January.

Police said that on Jan. 3, a man was driving a silver Altima near the entrance of the Riviera Apartments at 2:18 p.m. when a red vehicle that was driving behind him pulled up next to his car.

A witness told police that a passenger in the red vehicle shot at the victim, who fired back in self defense.

According to police, the victim suffered fatal wounds and was found dead next to his car, which had bullet holes on the driver’s side.

Officers identified the suspect as Xavier Felton, 20, of Tampa from surveillance video that showed him through the vehicle’s windshield.

Felton was charged with first degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

