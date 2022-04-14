TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested Thursday for his alleged connection with multiple bank robberies.

Tampa Police said they were called to the Region Bank branch on West Swann Ave at around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, James Williams, 43, went into the bank and demanded money from the teller, but ran before the teller could fill the bag.

Police said he robbed the Fifth Third Bank on West Swann Ave an hour later. Police charged him in two robberies at the same Fifth Third Bank on Feb. 18 and March 8 as well.

Williams was arrested Thursday on four felony robbery charges. Three of those are robbery while wearing a mask ($300 or more but less than $20,000) and the other is robbery less than $750.