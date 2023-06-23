TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was charged with first degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood on Tuesday.

Tampa police were called to Cheney Park, in the 800 block of E. Yukon St., at around 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police they saw the alleged shooter leaving the park on a bicycle and identified him as Carl Bradwell, 60. Bystanders reported that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Bradwell and the victim at the park earlier that day.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage and interviewing witnesses, detectives confirmed that Bradwell was the person they were looking for. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail and charged with first degree murder.

“The swift identification and arrest of this suspect is a result of an outstanding investigation and the fact that witnesses stepped up to provide information to detectives,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “I hope the arrest of this criminal, and the fact that our community came together to aid in the investigation, provides the family with some closure as they navigate the grieving process.”