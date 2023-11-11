TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have charged a man with first-degree murder after they said a welfare check uncovered a body wrapped in a blanket Friday afternoon.

Police said Lazaro Martinez Basilio Rojas, 26, was found with a deceased man at about 2:11 p.m. when Tampa first responders conducted a welfare check at a home on East Okara Road.

When firefighters entered the home, they found the body of a man in his 50s wrapped in a blanket. Officers said they found the suspect hiding under a couch in a state of severe dehydration.

Martinez Basilio Rojas was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives said evidence showed that Martinez Basilio Rojas and the victim had gotten into an argument on Nov. 7 that escalated into violence, although the cause of death was not released.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.