TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Rowlett Park Drive, just north of Sligh Avenue. Officers found a Black woman laying in the road, unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said detectives found debris in the street with part numbers matching a 2003-2005 Honda Pilot. Officers located a damaged car matching that description parked in a driveway. Upon closer inspection, officers discovered one of the victim’s Bluetooth earbuds still sitting on the hood of the car.

Officers arrested Arnold Perry, 63, who they say was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Police said the car was registered to someone else.

Perry reportedly told officers that he hit an unknown object while driving, but did not stop. He noticed the headlight was damaged and let the owner of the car know it was involved in a crash, but police said that he never contacted law enforcement to report it.

Perry was taken to the Orient Road Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.