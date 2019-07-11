Tampa man accused of exposing, pleasuring himself at Target near USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is accused of exposing his genitals and pleasuring himself at a Target near the University of South Florida.

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say Jarrett Dickens, 20, made no attempts to cover his genitals while stroking himself and watching female shoppers Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m at the store at University Plaza, off Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

One of the women noticed Dickens’ behavior and called authorities, according to an arrest report. Detectives later found Dickens had been recorded on video surveillance.

Dickens was arrested shortly after the incident and detectives say he confessed.

Young women who shop at this Target often call this case disturbing and violating.

“Honestly, that should never happen to anybody,” said 18-year-old Ally Tapia. “I didn’t think someone so close to my age would do something as vile as this. It just sort of makes me uneasy.”

Dickens is facing one charge of exposure of a sexual organ.

8 On Your Side could find no record of Dickens as a registered Florida sex offender. However, state law says he could be required to register if he is convicted on this charge and prosecutors prove children were nearby at the time.

