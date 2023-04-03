TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man faces several charges after authorities said he pocketed nearly $240,000 in funds he was not entitled to while working at the Salvation Army in St. Petersburg.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Kenneth Fowler, of Tampa, was charged with three counts of making and filing false federal income tax returns.

According to an indictment, Fowler embezzled funds between the end of December 2013 and August 2018 while working as a payroll coordinator at the Salvation Army Suncoast Adult Rehabilitation Center in St. Peterburg.

Authorities said Fowler altered records to show that employees who no longer worked for the Salvation Army were still on its payroll. Fowler would allegedly collect their paychecks, forge their signatures, and deposit the checks into his own personal bank accounts.

“Fowler also misdirected direct deposit checks from the former employees’ bank accounts into his own personal bank account,” the attorney’s office said. “In this manner, Fowler obtained more than $239,000 in Salvation Army funds to which he was not entitled.”

If convicted, he faces up to three years of imprisonment for each count.