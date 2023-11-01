TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested for allegedly driving a vehicle with the Florida Highway Patrol color scheme, according to troopers.

Robert William Bohan, 60, was pulled over on Monday in a 2006 Crown Victoria on East Fowler Avenue near I-275. The trooper told Bohan that it was illegal to “buff off the black paint that was put on the vehicle when it was sold at auction,” according to an arrest report.

Bohan reportedly said he didn’t buff off the paint and didn’t know about the law regarding using the Florida Highway Patrol color scheme.

However, troopers said Bohan was pulled over both in February and June for the same thing, and was then told he couldn’t have the FHP colors on his car, according to the arrest report.

Florida Statute 321.03 says “It shall be unlawful for any person or persons in the state to color or cause to be colored any motor vehicle the same or similar color as the color or colors so prescribed for the Florida Highway Patrol…”

Bohan was charged with a misdemeanor and his car was towed, according to the arrest report.