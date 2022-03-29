TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement said he killed two people during a robbery attempt with another man in Valrico.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Jy’Quale Samari Grable, 20, and Aquavious Smith, 19, committed armed robbery at an apartment complex, according to law enforcement. During the robbery, authorities said Grable shot and killed two people on the back porch of an apartment.

Grable faces charges of conspiracy and interference with commerce by robbery and using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence causing the death of two victims. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Smith faces a conspiracy and interference with commerce by robbery charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The DEA and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.