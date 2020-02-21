Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is behind bars after he allegedly defrauded multiple people, including the elderly, out of more than $67,000, authorities said.

Dontavius Oakley, 35, and another suspect, Carlton Thomas, 50, were arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Oakley used scareware tactics to convince an elderly person from New Jersey to mail him an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The victim believed the suspect was assisting in the removal of a virus off of their computer,” detectives said. “The victim soon realized it was a scam and contacted authorities in New Jersey.”

New Jersey authorities tipped off the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and detectives were able to intercept a package containing the money at a FedEx distribution center in Tampa.

There, the detectives found several other packages addressed to Oakley, which contained money from victims in Hillsborough County, California, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, authorities said.

Undercover detectives delivered the packages to their expected address—a Rodeway Inn Motel located at 6510 Highway 301 in Tampa— and set up surveillance.

Oakley was arrested during a traffic stop after leaving the motel. He was arrested on charges of organized fraud, grand theft second-degree, fleeing to elude.

Carlton Thomas. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas, who left the hotel with Oakley, was arrested for an out-of-state warrant in New Jersey. He was also driving with a counterfeit driver’s license, authorities said.

“Detectives recovered a total of seven packages containing cash in the amount of $67,000 from potential victims,” the sheriff’s office said. “They are working to identify the other eight victims and are conducting interviews as the investigation continues.”

Those with information should contact detectives at (813) 247-8200.

