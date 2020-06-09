Tampa lights up in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cities throughout Tampa Bay and across the nation are lighting up in crimson and gold in honor of George Floyd as he’s laid to rest Tuesday.

Floyd, 46, died while a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and conversations about police brutality, racial injustices and more.

Two weeks after Floyd’s death, those protests and conversations continue. Monday might, members of Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk and people in the black community had a face-to-face conversation with law enforcement officials. The group is advocating for a better relationship with law enforcement, body cameras, financial support for black-owned businesses, a reevaluation of psychological tests given to officers and more.

“Can we get a reform task force with people of our community to sit with you guys and to make a policy change in the things that we the people that you are supposed to serve and protect can do?” Lakeland native Jarvis Young said, directing the question to Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia.

“Absolutely,” the chief replied.

“That’s what I want,” Young said.

The same kind of conversations took place in Pinellas County on Monday night as well. Religious leaders spoke to Pinellas County’s Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Clearwater’s Police Chief Daniel Slaughter. The group focused on policies, procedures and creating a better relationship with law enforcement. Both sides agree that transparency and accountability will lead to change.

“If there’s going to be an end to the rioting and the violence, something has to change,” said Reverend Carlton Childs. “It’s about police brutality, it’s about social injustice. It’s about black lives matter. It’s about black people being murdered and lives being taken unjustly.”

These candid conversations will continue. The Florida Democratic Party is hosting a Preserving Black Lives Virtual Round Table in response to the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and countless other Black Americans due to police brutality. The conversation will be broadcast live on all FDP social media pages. The forum will take place Tuesday, June 9, at 6:00 p.m. The panel of elected, community, and party leaders will address criminal justice reform, police brutality, and systemic racism in the United States. To access the forum visit these page; Florida Democratic Party Facebook, Twitter @FlaDems, Florida Democratic Party YouTube Channel and FDP Twitch.

