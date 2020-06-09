Tampa lights up crimson, gold in remembrance of George Floyd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is joining other cities across the nation Monday night to light up Old City Hall, bridges and parks crimson and gold in remembrance of George Floyd.

During a conference call with the US Conference of Mayors, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked mayors across the country to light up their city halls to honor Floyd.

“As our community grieves the tragic murder of George Floyd, we hope to honor his memory by continuing to shine a light on the need for justice and systemic change,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

“We stand united with our community and other cities across the country who are working together towards a more equitable and just future for all.”

Floyd’s final interment will take place in Houston on Tuesday.

Crimson and gold are the colors of his Alma mater, Jack Yates High School.