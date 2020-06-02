Tampa lifts curfew after 2 nights of peaceful protests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has lifted the nightly curfew that was put in place as protests unfolded over the weekend.

The order issued Sunday afternoon required all persons within the city to stay indoors unless otherwise permitted. However, essential trips such as going to the grocery store or traveling to and from work were still allowed.

The 7:30pm-6:00am curfew, went into effect on Sunday as protests intensified over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck.

Tampa police reported a total of 62 arrests – 41 on Saturday and 21 on Sunday – for burglary and disobeying the curfew, among other things. They said the protests were mostly peaceful.

