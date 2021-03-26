Tampa leaders react to passing of controversial ‘anti-riot’ bill

Lobbyists work in the rotunda between the house and senate chambers during session, Tuesday, April 28, 2015, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida House adjourns its annual session three days early because of a budget impasse with the Senate over Medicaid expansion. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TAMPA, Fla. – After five hours of deliberation, the Florida House passed a controversial bill that would increase penalties for crimes committed during a riot.

Sponsors of HB 1, like Anthony Sabatini, said this “anti-riot” bill is necessary.

“It’s a bill that restores the rule of law here in the state of Florida,” Sabatini adding. “This is going to put an end to a horrible trend that we saw developing last year.”

Gov. Ron Desantis announced the bill back in September after some protests across the country turned violent during this summer following the death of George Floyd.

Representative Sabatini said supporters of the bill are not against peaceful gatherings, just violence, and destruction.

“This bill does nothing to recede a person’s ability to protest, assemble, speak their mind or have a very passionate protest where they speak their mind or have large numbers. As long as they are not breaking the law this bill does not affect them.”

Opponents of the bill like State Representative Fentrice Driskell (D-Hillsborough) said there’s no real need for a crackdown.

“Our law enforcement community already has the laws and tools they need to punish protesters if they engage in violence or destruction of property,” Driskell said.

So it makes those against it question the true nature of the legislation. Activists like Diana Shanks from the Tampa Dream Defenders said some of the listed rules seem target their peaceful protests.

“To be able to strike protesters with your car and take away the accountability for that,” Shanks said. “What a terrible slap in the face to say your life is so disposable.”

The bill also states it’ll prohibit state grants or aid to any local government that “defunds the police” or slashes any of the budgets for law enforcement services.

“It just really seems so very targeted to quell communities who were feeling trauma after the murder of George Floyd and it sends the wrong message,” Rep. Driskell said.

Representative Sabatini said that’s untrue.

“That’s silly. That’s not real. If you don’t break the law, it’s not an attack on you,” Rep. Sabatini said.

The final vote in the House was 76-39 in favor of HB 1, straight down party lines. Three Democrats and two Republicans didn’t vote. In order for bill one to go into effect, the Florida Senate will need to vote in favor of it as well.