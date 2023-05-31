TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be joined by state and national leaders Wednesday to discuss preparations ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The mayor will be joined by National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologists Brian LaMarre and Keily Delerme, Tampa Fire Rescue Fire Chief Barbara Tripp, Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw, and City of Tampa Deputy Administrator of Infrastructure Brad Baird.

The event comes one day before the 2023 hurricane season kicks off. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 until Nov. 30.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict the season to be “near normal” with at least 12 named storms.

NOAA forecasts a range of 12 to 17 total named storms this season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Of those, five to nine will be hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes.