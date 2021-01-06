Tampa law professor discuss charges rioters could face after storming U.S. Capitol

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Shocking and scary images showed protesters in a standoff with U.S. Capitol police Wednesday.

Officers had their guns drawn against rioters from inside the house chamber.

Professor of Law at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Tampa Bay campus Jeffrey Swartz said what happened Wednesday is nothing short of a burglary and invasion. He said some people could be charged with insurrection and sedition.

“What we are seeing is the first armed insurrection that has taken place in this country since the Civil War,” Swartz said. “It is the first time since the War of 1812 that our Capitol has been invaded by a violent means.”

Swartz said one of the areas of the Capitol where the demonstrators went up is not open to the public.

“These are burglars, they are insurrectionists, they have committed thefts and armed offenses, threatened congress members, they are looking at the type of charges that could get them decades if not the remainder of their life in prison,” Swartz said.

The D.C. Police Chief said officers recovered at least five weapons and arrested at least 13 people in the pro-Trump protests.